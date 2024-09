SPEATBC is excited to announce the opportunity to give back to our valued clients with a family-friendly get-together this summer. SPEATBC is inviting you and your family, play some games and enjoy the complimentary picnic lunch!



We hope to see you there.



SPEATBC Annual Picnic and Food Drive 2024



Venue: Hawthorne Park, Surrey, BC

Entry from 144 St & 105 Blvd South parking

Pinned location: https://maps.app.goo.gl/TczgLh31E8LmHYXMA

Date and Time: Sunday, July 14th, 2024, 10:00 am - 3:00 pm