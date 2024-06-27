2025 NSDRC Fundraising Luncheon

General admission NSDRC Building Better Communities Luncheon ticket
General admission NSDRC Building Better Communities Luncheon ticket
"Sponsor an NSDRC Participant" Ticket
$100
Would you like to sponsor one of our participants, who live with a disability, to attend the event? Here is your opportunity! We will be doing a draw with these tickets, for our participants.
Would you like to sponsor one of our participants, who live with a disability, to attend the event? Here is your opportunity! We will be doing a draw with these tickets, for our participants.
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 5
$10
5 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
5 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 10
$15
10 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
10 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
50/50 Raffle Ticket - 25
$25
20 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
20 Tickets for 50/50 Draw. Check our website for updates on how much is in the pot! Ticket purchasers must be 19 years of age or older. If a winning ticket bears a minor’s name, the prize will be lawfully delivered to the minor’s parent, legal guardian or trustee. Tickets will be mailed to your address. Keep the ticket until a winner is confirmed. The winner must have their ticket to claim the prize. Please see notes on the licence for the draw in our luncheon description or on our website at nsdrc.org/attend-an-event. 50/50 Draw closes April 3, 2025.
In Lieu
$50
Can't attend but want to contribute.
Can't attend but want to contribute.
Add a donation for NORTH SHORE DISABILITY RESOURCE CENTRE ASSOCIATION
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!