Mother's Day Flowering Plant Fundraiser

Which MOM are YOU going to TREAT?

Your fresh and colourful 8" flowering plant purchase﻿ will include:

8" Flowering Plant in a Matching Coloured Pot (geraniums, begonias or dahlias), ‘You don’t have to be Perfect to be AMAZING’ key chain and a frame-able Mom quote printed on 4" x 6" card stock.

S﻿o many options for this BFU fundraiser:

Buy one for a Mom you know deserves a sweet surprise and/or Buy a Pay it Forward Flower Pot. (BFU will work with local agencies to get these delivered to deserving mamas who may otherwise not get anything for Mother's Day!)

Choose between pick up option (at BFU warehouse) or delivery (+$5 for delivery within Barrie City Limits)!



