Sales closed

2024 2nd Annual Terry Fox Block Party

900 Av. des Lacasse

Terry Fox Student & Staff Admission
Free
Terry Fox students and Staff are FREE. 10 tickets will be provided for you to use at our inflatable games and/or concession stand and more. One ticket per student/staff is allowed. Please include the student's/staff name and their homeroom class. **Children registered as new students in pre-k or K for the 2024-2025 school year, please select 'new student' in the drop down list when reserving your tickets
Adult Admission
$10
10$ is equal to 5 tickets for you to use at our inflatable games and/or concession stand, and more.
Non-Terry Fox Child Admission
$10
10$ is equal to 10 tickets for you to use at our inflatable games and/or concession stand, and more.
Child Under 3
Free
Entry is FREE for any child under 3 years of age. No tickets will be provided, but they can be purchased at the ticket booth.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!