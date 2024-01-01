An Introduction to Oil Painting with Guy Vezina

Curious about oil painting but don’t know where to begin? Join CSAC resident artist Guy Vezina for a three week introductory class exploring the fundamentals of working with oils and brushes. Explore the basic tools, skills, and terminology of this popular medium through simple projects and experimentation. Learn mixing techniques, brush strokes, and more.





What you need to bring:

4-6 paint brushes for oils or acrylics (both rounds and flats, sizes 2, 4, or 6, or any other kinds), and a palette knife if you have one.

Paper towel or rags, as well as apron or painting frocks.

Notepad and pen.

Your curiosity and enthusiasm about this incredible paint medium!





Dates and Times:

June 19: 6-9 p.m.

June 26: 6-9 p.m.

July 3: 6-9 p.m.





Cost: $75





Refund Policy: Any registrant who cancels their registration 10 or fewer days prior to the start date of the class/workshop will forfeit a $50 cancellation fee. The remainder of the registration cost will be refunded. No refunds will be issued once the program begins.