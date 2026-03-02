FAST-NU Alumni Canada

Hosted by

FAST-NU Alumni Canada

About this event

92ix Summit & 3rd Annual Soirée 2026, powered by TD

7180 Edwards Blvd

Mississauga, ON L5S 1Z1, Canada

Full Squad
$700
This is a group ticket, it includes 10 tickets

A complete table for 10 adults at a discounted rate.

Half Squad
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 5 tickets

Ticket for 5 adults at a discounted rate. The table will be shared with other 5 adults.

Early Bird
$65
Available until Apr 1

You can buy a ticket for your partner at the same rate.

Early Bird Sales close on April 01, 2026, or upon the sale of limited early bird tickets, whichever comes first.

General Admission
$75

Please purchase tickets together for seating arrangements. We are unable to combine single tickets upon request. For under-13, please use Nano-Explorer (0-3) and Young Explorer (4-12)

Companion
$140
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

This two-ticket discount is for couples, significant others and family members only. Ineligible tickets will be cancelled.

Nano-Explorer (0-3)
$5

Please purchase tickets for your children together with your own to guarantee seating together.

Young Explorer (4-12)
$35

Please purchase tickets for your children together with your own to guarantee seating together.

CPPAC Guest
$65

Ticket option for Executive Committee and Board Members of Associations affiliated with the Consortium of Pakistani Professional Associations in Canada (CPPAC), excluding FAST-NU Alumni Canada Board Members

Sponsor
Free

For 92ix Sponsors

VIP
Free

For 92ix VIP Guests

Fireside Panel
Free

For 92ix Fireside Panellists

Coverage
Free

For media personnel and official photography team

Creative Crew
Free

For performers, entertainers and sound engineers

Volunteer
Free

For non-alumni volunteers

Add a donation for FAST-NU Alumni Canada

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