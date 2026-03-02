92ix Summit & 3rd Annual Soirée 2026, powered by TD

Hosted by
About this event
A complete table for 10 adults at a discounted rate.
Ticket for 5 adults at a discounted rate. The table will be shared with other 5 adults.
You can buy a ticket for your partner at the same rate.
Early Bird Sales close on April 01, 2026, or upon the sale of limited early bird tickets, whichever comes first.
Please purchase tickets together for seating arrangements. We are unable to combine single tickets upon request. For under-13, please use Nano-Explorer (0-3) and Young Explorer (4-12)
This two-ticket discount is for couples, significant others and family members only. Ineligible tickets will be cancelled.
Please purchase tickets for your children together with your own to guarantee seating together.
Please purchase tickets for your children together with your own to guarantee seating together.
Ticket option for Executive Committee and Board Members of Associations affiliated with the Consortium of Pakistani Professional Associations in Canada (CPPAC), excluding FAST-NU Alumni Canada Board Members
For 92ix Sponsors
For 92ix VIP Guests
For 92ix Fireside Panellists
For media personnel and official photography team
For performers, entertainers and sound engineers
For non-alumni volunteers
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!