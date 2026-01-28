93rd Soroptimist Western Canada Region Conference (2026)

Hosted by
If you are one of the three voting delegates from your club, please choose this option. Full Conference Registration includes lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Both the magical her-story tour bus trip and dinner on Thursday are an additional cost. Please register and pay separately for Thursday activities.
If you are a Western Canada Region Soroptimist, but not a voting delegate for your club, please choose this option. Registration includes lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Both the magical her-story tour bus trip and dinner on Thursday are an additional cost. Please register and pay separately for Thursday activities.
If you are a guest or a non-Western Canada Region Soroptimist, please choose this option. Registration includes lunch and dinner on Friday and Saturday. Both the magical her-story tour bus trip and dinner on Thursday are an additional cost. Please register and pay separately for Thursday activities.
Please purchase a ticket if you would like to take a tour of SI Vancouver's two building developments - one nearing completion, and one in the planning stages. Tickets are limited and will likely sell out.
Please purchase a ticket to the Thursday evening Burger Buffet if you would like to join us for this optional dinner. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information. NOTE: If you require a gluten free bun, or vegetarian patty, please indicate in the dietary restrictions section. Tickets are limited and will likely sell out.
Please only purchase a ticket to the Friday lunch if you are not attending the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information. Note: this ticket is for lunch only - not the conference sessions.
Please only purchase a ticket to the Friday dinner if you are not attending the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information. Note: this ticket is for dinner only - not the conference sessions.
Please only purchase a ticket to the Saturday Live Your Dream luncheon if you are not attending the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information. Note: this ticket is for lunch only - not the conference sessions.
Please only purchase a ticket to the Saturday closing banquet if you are not attending the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information. Note: this ticket is for lunch only - not the conference sessions.
Please only purchase a ticket for the Friday session and meals if you are not attending the full Conference, or if you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest. If you are purchasing an additional ticket for a guest, please complete a separate order so we have all the guest's information.
Commemorate this special occasion by purchasing a 100th Anniversary foldable shopping bag featuring the Magical HERstory tour logo on a dark blue bag. NOTE: Limited quantities available
Commemorate this special occasion by purchasing a 100th Anniversary 5x8 inch 100 page spiral bound notebook featuring the Magical HERstory tour logo. NOTE: Limited quantities available.
Individuals only: If you have merchandise to sell, and require a full 8 foot table, please select this option.
Individuals only: If you have merchandise to sell, and require half a table (4 foot), please select this option.
