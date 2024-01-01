Prospects for ambitious reform of the United Nations - luncheon and talk with Fergus Watt

In September 2024, members of the United Nations will meet at the Summit of the Future in New York City.





Fergus Watt served for 36 years as Executive Director of the World Federalist Movement - Canada. In 2021 he stepped away from active involvement with WFMC to focus fully on the work of the Coalition for the UN We Need (C4UN), where he coordinates the Coalition's small seven-member Secretariat. C4UN serves as a global platform for civil society engagement worldwide in the follow-up to the UN Secretary-General's Our Common Agenda report, and the September 2024 Summit of the Future.





Fergus's remarks will focus on the current state of play regarding the intergovernmental preparations for the Summit, including negotiations on elements of the "Pact for the Future," as well as the work of civil society in advancing an ambitious reform agenda for the United Nations system.





The luncheon will take place at New Desi Zaiqa, an Indo-Pakistani restaurant in Carlingwood Mall, Ottawa. Ticket price includes buffet luncheon, tax, and tip. Ticket sales close May 19 at midnight, walk-ins are welcome with $30 cash payment to G78.