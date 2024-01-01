Frank And Oak International Marketing Case Competition

The McGill Marketing Network and Asian Business Association have teamed up with Frank and Oak to launch an exciting case competition aimed at McGill's undergraduates, focusing on fostering innovation, creative thinking, and an understanding of the global market. This competition emphasizes the importance of marketing and international strategies in globalized companies' success, using Frank and Oak—a company with deep ties to Asia through its supply chain and consumer base—as a case study to explore how global markets' evolving demands can be met. The event seeks to provide a practical platform for students to apply academic knowledge to real-world marketing challenges, highlighting the importance of cultural insights and innovative strategies in international marketing.





The competition will be held on Friday March 22 -- with the case prompt being released earlier in the week. You are free to sign up as a team of 2-4 members, or as an individual (we will pair you with a team).



You will receive the case on March 17th and must send in your slides by March 21st @ 6pm to [email protected] IN POWERPOINT or PDF FORMAT



The event will conclude with an exciting networking session at the Frank and Oak head offices, featuring food, refreshments, awards, and complementary prizes to all competitors