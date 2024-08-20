Memorial Ad in the 2024/5785 Yizkor Book

Full Page Ad
CA$150
A tax receipt will be provided. Scan a picture to be included in the ad at no extra cost: email to: [email protected]
Half Page Ad
CA$75
A tax receipt will be provided. Scan a picture to be included in the ad at no extra cost: email to: [email protected]
Quarter Page
CA$40
A tax receipt will be provided. Scan a picture to be included in the ad at no extra cost: email to: [email protected]
1/8 Page
CA$20
A tax receipt will be provided.

