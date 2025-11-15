Side By Side: Art Draw + Party!

Kingston, ON K7L 5C4, Canada
Grants admission for one to the in-person festivities at Union Gallery and includes a draw ticket for a $100 artwork.
Grants admission for one to the in-person festivities at Union Gallery and includes a draw ticket for a $200 artwork.
This ticket does not grant admission to the event. Event guests who would like to purchase an additional art draw ticket may select this option -OR- it may be used as a proxy ticket. Proxy ticket holders will be called on the phone when their ticket is drawn to make their selection.
This ticket does not grant admission to the event. Event guests who would like to purchase an additional art draw ticket may select this option -OR- it may be used as a proxy ticket. Proxy ticket holders will be called on the phone when their ticket is drawn to make their selection.
A chance of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
Three chances of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
Five chances of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
Ten chances of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
Thirty chances of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
Forty chances of winning a prize basket from our sponsors!
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing