Photorama: B-sides + Outtakes

Alyssa Alikpala
afterimage (six months)
2022
When I was visiting my brother in London, UK back in 2021 I had gathered a few tall reed grasses in a close by canal and created one of my first wheatpaste interventions in a public space that would go on to inform my practice quite notably. This image, sent to me by my brother, is documentation after roughly 6 months of environmental exposure.
11" x 14"
Andrea Pinheiro
Clay screen test screen
2023
A projector test screen image captured while documenting films projected onto a large screen I made from clay and roots. A couple of days before the screen was to be docu- mented with the projections on it a huge rainfall brought down a large amount of the clay. The clay had been patched up a day before the film and video crew came out to site but we still needed to run a large fire in front of the screen to try to dry the clay out and match the surrounding clay.
More info about that project can be found here:
andreapinheiro.ca/clay-screen
11" x 14"
Birthe Piontek
Tiara
2022
The image Tiara is an outtake from the series and book project Zero Hour. Combining imagery from public and private archives, some digitally manipulated, newly constructed photographs and historical texts, the work investigates photography’s role in creating democracy in postwar Germany, including disseminating dominant social structures, values, and belief systems central to Western ideals.
11" x 14"
BUSH Gallery
Coney Island Baby, Still #1
2018
11" x 14"
Caeden Wigston
Dreaming
2024
I often photograph religious iconography when I encounter it - whether it be on the street, in a shop, on bumper stickers or fridge magnets. This particular image was a side-shot taken at the family home of a friend while photographing an editorial project. A meticulously crafted, yet ominous bedroom scene that could only be found in the house your friends Roman Catholic grandmother.
11" x 14"
Camille Rojas
Untitled
2022
work in progress photo made for animation reference
11" x 14"
Catherine Telford Keogh
Slick Surface, Gowanus Canal (Lowe’s®, 10th and Hamilton Place, Brooklyn)
2024
11" x 14"
Clea Christakos-Gee
Unlock
2025
A scattering of collage fragments, arranged and squished into a scanner bed. These pieces may float into new compositions, in future collage works.
11" x 14"
Colby Jones
Trumpet Flower
2020
Collage
11" x 14"
Cristian Ordóñez
Untitled (Leslie Street Spit, Notes), 2021-2022
2021-22
Photographic and layout exploration.
Visual notes composed of B&W medium-format photographs printed in laser toner.
Spreads details
Unique (artist notebook)
11" x 14"
Diane Borsato
Checking proofs from Artifacts in My Mouth (2003) on the blue table
2023
An image from checking photo-proofs in 2023 of a work I performed and photographed at a small museum in Quebec called Artifacts in My Mouth, from twenty years earlier. The peacock image multiplied by three proofs was especially strik- ing on the blue table I work on in the summer months. This spontaneous image is of a collapse in time, nostalgia in blue, a reverberation, an echo. It is a work about a work, that I am still thinking about.
11" x 14"
Eamon Mac Mahon
Table Mtn Light Leak
2025
Table Mountain - Cape Town, South Africa
11" x 14"
Ella Gonzales
Studio image, morning
2025
Beige curtain painting for A Room’s Proportion, basement in progress. Taken in the morning on January 12, 2025.
11" x 14"
Ernesto Cabral de Luna
Outtake: Panzon
2024
Cholula, Puebla, Mexico – Taken in my hometown, this documentary photograph captures La Quema de Los Panzones, an annual celebration at the Great Pyramid of Cholula by the Santa María Xixitla community. The “panzones” are handcrafted figures, built over a year and funded by the community. Covered in fireworks and stuffed with apples, sugar cane and candy, they explode in vibrant displays, and drop treats for the children to pick up. Like giant pyrotechnic piñatas, they blend tradition with evolving influences—ie. Shrek, reflecting Amer-ican cultural impact. This event embodies community effort, artistic ingenuity, and fusion of heritage with contemporary aesthetics.
11" x 14"
Eva Kolcze
Pendulum
2025
Pendulum examines local plant life and constructed nature preserves, blending still and moving images to represent time’s fluidity and its effect on botanical evolution. Through 16mm film and lumen prints created using flowers and veg- etation foraged near Todmorden Mills in Toronto, Pendulum questions notions of native and non-native plant species, chronicling their adaptation to rising CO2 levels and severe weather.
11" x 14"
Farihah Aliyah Shah
CCI Fellowship WIP 02
2023
Work in progress image from the CCI x WOPHA Fellowship at the Perez Art Museum of Miami (PAAM) exploring the cultural connections (Caribbean Diaspora) between Victoria Village, Guyana and Miami, Florida geographically tied by the North Atlantic.
11" x 14"
Fehn Foss
IMG 5726
2024
A cell pic taken of a WIP while on residency at Gibraltar Point Centre for the Arts, Toronto Island.
11" x 14"
Gary Hall
Nineteen Seventy-Two
1972/2025
11" x 14"
Ghazaleh Avarzamani
Untitled
2011
The 2011 attack on the British Embassy in Iran was a mob action on 29 November 2011 by a crowd of Iranian protesters who stormed the embassy and another British diplomatic compound in Tehran, Iran, ransacking offices and stealing documents. One small building was set on fire during the incident and several people were injured.[1] The Iranian government publicly condemned the violence. This picture is taken on that day. Photo from Telegraph.co.uk
11" x 14"
Hank Bull
e from the Natural Language series
2025
e stands for energy, as in e=mc2. . . plus it looks a little like it could eat you up, like PacMan.
11' x 14"
Hannah Somers
Untitled (Smithen Archive, July 1967)
2020
This is an archival family photograph of my Mom, her two sisters playing together as children. When I began research- ing and creating imagery for my series The Music Sang ‘Lean On Me’ I originally consulted my Mum’s family photo archive. I searched to understand her and my Aunt’s childhood as adopted Black twins raised within a white family. I shuffled through photos of them as they played and posed in front of the camera. It was my original intention to include the archival imagery in the final iteration of the series but, in the end, I chose to focus on creating new imagery of them in the present. The project is ongoing and this family imagery may be incorporated in the future but for now these images live as research and inspiration.
11" x 14"
Holly Chang
Cloud
2019
Clouds is a 4x5 test from 2019. When I was beginning to teach myself 4x5, I spent a long time practicing shooting and composing images. Some of the images turned out and this one didn’t. The image is from so long ago I can’t remember what I intended it to be - I imagine I was practicing making images with the sky.
11" x 14"
Isabel Okoro
Untitled (Puerto Escondido)
2023
Taken on the beach in Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Mexico, during a trip that meant a lot to me as an artist. I had spent 2 months in CDMX on a residency, and this trip was the reward I gave myself after the exhibition opened. It felt like a release and a relief - to touch and feel connected to the earth, a thousand miles away from my home(s).
Jaiden George
Bird Bath
2022
Bird Bath is an image I made while studying at Emily Carr during the initial stages in the development of my project, Staging Nature. At the time, I had been doing photographs at the Beaty Biodiversity Museum of animals - birds, rats, and coyotes - processed, sorted, categorized, stored, some of them in bags. While walking around Mount Pleasant in Vancouver, I chanced upon this tarped bird bath, which seemed to me to echo the Beaty images. Although it did not make the final cut, I have always rather liked this photograph, and so am pleased to present it as a B-side for Photorama.
11" x 14"
Jamie Rivera
Sweet Relish of God
2025
iPhone observation from a photo walk near the Don River
11" x 14"
Jennilee Margiomen
Kira
2018
Digital C-Print
One of many tests for a commercial creative campaign commissioned to the artist. Using pieces of cardstock paper selected by the colour, the artist arranged shapes at different depths of field to create a glowing, blurred watercolour-like image, similar to a foggy window. There was an ongoing dialog between the art director and artist about the shades of colours, composition, and post-production treatment.
11" x 14"
Jeremy Jude Lee
Broken Shutter
2023
A photo taken with my Contax G2 on the day that it broke. The shutter broke and stayed open while the film advanced, creating this blurred shot of the image dragging through its own exposure. In retrospect, this image symbolizes a departure from an era of my photography where I had a very clear picture of what I was trying to capture, sending me into an new era of editing, experimentation and rediscovery --- the next chapter.
11" x 14"
Jessica Thalmann
Resurfacing (Gardiner Midway)
2024
Resurfacing is a series of collages using archival images of the past century and present-day photography to explore these many transformations to the Gardiner Expressway over time, as well as to spaces such as Exhibition Place and The Bentway, which run along its length. Through gestures of tearing, crumpling, and ripping images, Thalmann acknowledges the various ways these sites along the Gardiner have been acti- vated, dismantled, and rebuilt alongside the structure itself, while acts of folding, layering, and weaving transform and reimagine the highway as a multi-use, supportive framework for public spaces, pedestrian pathways, bike lanes, and mass transit to keep our neighbourhoods connected and enlivened. Blending colourful abstraction and rarely seen historical imagery, Thalmann resurfaces the unexpected beauty and memory held by the concrete and rebar, reminding us that the Gardiner, like our city, needs to be maintained, but, in doing so, can also be reconfigured and reimagined.
11" x 14"
Jocelyn Reynolds
gossamer
2025
11" x 14"
Joshua Rille
NOTICE.me | Morgan at Hanlan’s
2024
This image of my friend Morgan at Hanlan’s Point was a beautiful mistake. I never intended to shoot double exposures, but something in the process—an accidental overlap—created a layered, haunting image that felt like time folding in on itself. Morgan’s presence appears both grounded and ghostly, echoing the rich queer history of the land. What began as an error became a visual metaphor for memory, resistance, and becoming. It shifted something in me. I’ve come to love this photo not in spite of the mistake, but because of it. It remind- ed me that accidents can also hold truth and magic.
11" x 14"
Joshua Rille
NOTICE.me | Aston at Filmores
2024
This portrait of my friend Aston in front of Filmores was born from technical chaos. But in the midst of all that, I captured this stunning double exposure—unplanned, ghostly, radiant. Aston appears layered and luminous, as if their spirit and body are slipping between realms. The photo now feels like a love letter to resilience and glamour under pressure, almost like a reminder that even when things falter, beauty still holds true. Beauty does come through in unexpected ways, magical ways.
11" x 14"
Kari Medig
stairwell of tires
2024
This image was made while I was on assignment in Chile for
a US mountain bike magazine. While in Santiago, the writer and I connected with a group of local cyclists who were about to head out for a ride. A major bike brand with an office in the city offered to lend us bikes and on the way to pick them up, I was stopped mesmerized by the tire marks in the stairwell that led to the storage area. The abstract pattern struck me as beautiful, but more so—an inadvertent documentation on the passage of time.
11" x 14"
Katie Kozak + Lucien Durey
Dog Beach (Variation 3)
2025
In preparation for their Endless Summer exhibition at the Gordon Smith Gallery, North Vancouver, Kozak and Durey created scanner bed photographs resulting from beachcombing ses- sions along the shores of Ambleside Park in West Vancouver, on the unceded territories of the Musqueam, Squamish and Tsleil-Waututh Nations. A variation on a photograph featured in the exhibition, Dog Beach (Variation 3) (2023) was featured on the cover of the exhibition’s catalogue.
11" x 14"
Mani Mazinani
Rock Water Eye
2025
11" x 14"
Maximilian Suillerot
Your childhood dog is alive
2025
Anything can be a ritual, you just have to name it before the moment ends and reintroduce yourself to the present with an intentional blink.
11" x 14"
Megan Hamilton
film still
2025
This image is a still from a video work titled Out of time.
Shot on 16mm film, two reels are digitally manipulated together, blending in and out of colour and black and white. Where symbols and images merge creating new worlds to reflect upon relationships between life and death, human and non-human, preservation and decay.
11" x 14"
Mehdi Dandi
A Runner with Flowers
2024
My work begins with everyday photography, later reconstructed into layered décollage compositions. To create these works, I print my images, stage them on a larger scale, and physically alter their surfaces through layering and tearing.
This image captures an in-between stage of my process—a moment before the final work took shape. It reflects the transition from documentation to material. Like my finished pieces, it speaks to memory, instability, and reconstruction, offering an insight into how my images evolve before completion.
11" x 14"
Michelle Sound
wapos
2025
Outtake of me dying a rabbit fur pelt pink while I was doing my artist residency in Banff last summer. wapos is Cree for rabbit.
11" x 14"
Modern Teta
LoveLoveLove
2022
LoveLoveLove evokes three kinds of love; romantic love, friendship love, and service love.
This collage was one of few works that survived a broken hard-drive, it was rediscovered as a file called Untitled-123 and completed years after recovery.
11" x 14"
Nathan Cyprys
Llama, Coyo, Chile
2020
During an artist-residency at La Wayaka Current, Sandra takes her Llamas for a walk around Coyo, the Indigenous Likan Antai desert oasis settlement her and her family have inhabited for generations. Llama’s have long played an import- ant role for the people of Coyo, providing wool, hides, meat and working as pack animals. They are immortalized in nearby petroglyphs and within the constellations of the Southern Hemisphere.
11" x 14"
Neeko Paluzzi
Pagliacci II (a study)
2024
Neeko Paluzzi’s photographic research examines the intersection of polari, a queer-coded language, and the imagery of the Pagliacci clown. Historically, the Pierrot figure—linked to opera and mime—embodied a form of 18th-century drag, creating tension between performance and identity. Polari, spread throughout Europe by clowns and sailors, served as a linguistic tool for queer communities. Paluzzi’s self-portraits explore this connection, merging historical performance with linguistic adaptation. This photograph was created during the Banff Artist Residency in the summer of 2024.
11" x 14"
Sai Bagni
Garreth Reading (Frisson!)
2023
An outtake taken during a shoot for my photobook, Frisson!
11" x 14"
Sai Bagni
Martyr (Outtake)
2024
An outtake taken during a shoot for my thesis, Himala.
11" x 14"
Sara Angelucci
Plantain holds me
2024
Edition of 9
This image, taken on a small rocky island in Georgian Bay, embodies my interest in exploring plants (and nature) from close proximity and personal experience.
11" x 14"
Sarah Dinnick
WHAT REMAINS
2012
I visited Evie’s House in the country the day after she died. She had lived there for more than 60 years. I wanted to document her life untouched before everything changed. I made a series of pictures photographing from the outside looking in. Bringing the beauty of the countryside into her home.
This work has been in my archive for more than a decade and never shown.
11" x 14"
Seth Fluker
High Park (Fall)
2022
11" x 14"
Shellie Zhang
Hydrophobia Study
2025
Edition of 2
A study of a plant’s hydrophobic surface at dawn.
Stephen Attong
It’s a Small World
2018
The very end of the It’s a Small World ride in Magic Kingdom. I initially wanted to get this image with a hard flash but since it’s not allowed, I settled for what ended up being motion blur.
11" x 14"
Walter Scott
Organza’s Revenge Still
2025
Organza, a broke artist in a distant galaxy, travels across the stars to seek revenge on her ex-lover in an attempt to cure her mysterious illness. As she meets strange creatures such as museum curators and cyborg pop stars, she learns that perhaps vulnerability is more important than revenge, after all.
11" x 14"
