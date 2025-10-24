Photorama: B-sides + Outtakes

Andrea Pinheiro

Clay screen test screen

2023

A projector test screen image captured while documenting films projected onto a large screen I made from clay and roots. A couple of days before the screen was to be docu- mented with the projections on it a huge rainfall brought down a large amount of the clay. The clay had been patched up a day before the film and video crew came out to site but we still needed to run a large fire in front of the screen to try to dry the clay out and match the surrounding clay.





More info about that project can be found here:

andreapinheiro.ca/clay-screen





11" x 14"