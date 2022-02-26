Graphic design by jeanperreau.com, illustration by Valérie Houde

Critical Psychiatry Conference – Fourth Edition



Institutional Beneviolence



We are thrilled to invite you to the fourth edition of the Critical Psychiatry Conference! The enthusiasm shown by the participants of the previous iterations of the congress highlights the importance of creating spaces for reflection on psychiatric practice and knowledge. It is therefore a pleasure to present, this year, clinicians and thinkers who offer alternative clinical approaches and visions based both on theory and on practice.

This year’s theme naturally came to us, as a group. It was difficult for us to find the right words, and we came to the term “benevolence”, after some thought. Is institutional violence, considering the institution being much larger than our hospitals, sometimes closely linked to the intentions to treat, to help, to support? Our institutions depend on perpetually renewed social conventions, and can we say that they are "good enough"? Hannah Arendt spoke of the institution as "giving a semblance of eternity to the instability of human affairs.

Our lecturers will address the inseparable aspects of "good and bad" in the institution, they will navigate around the concept that there is "no madness without society". It’s about opening a space where dialogue is possible to talk about dangerous "benevolence", about safe "violence", to go beyond the concepts of "good or bad" together. Is a form of institutional "benevolence" useful and necessary and should we think about the right balance that suits each and everyone of us?

What is Critical Psychiatry?

Critical psychiatry is a rapidly expanding field of research and clinical practice that aims to take a step back from the economic, social, and administrative interests that influence mental health. Starting from an ethical foundation and a critical reading of the scientific literature, this branch of psychiatry attempts to bring to light certain dogmas of the practice of psychiatry, with the aim of creating space for innovation and improved patient care. Adopting a vision that brings together neuroscience, philosophy, sociology, history, and anthropology, Critical Psychiatry gives a new perspective on the problems of mental health by promoting a better understanding of the clinical issues of our era. Given the growing interest in this stream of current and future psychiatry, it is crucial for Quebec's clinicians to have a forum in which they can gain exposure to it.

This introduction to the issues of critical psychiatry will bring together experts in the field for a one-day symposium. All residents, physicians, researchers or professionals in mental health who are interested in the questions raised by this kind of ethical and clinical reflection are invited.

Welcome, one and all!

Costs:

Residents, students, service users and other professionals: $70

Physicians/psychiatrists: $180

If you are unable to pay the registration due to financial hardship, please contact us to discuss accommodations at [email protected].

Continuing professional development credits will be available.

Due to the current context, this edition will be done virtually.

Invited Speakers

Joanna Moncrieff

Joanna Moncrieff is a Professor of Critical and Social Psychiatry at University College London, and works as a consultant psychiatrist at the North East London Foundation Trust. She has been writing about the over-use and misrepresentation of psychiatric drugs since the 1990s and she has also researched and written about the history, politics and philosophy of psychiatry more generally. She is currently leading UK government-funded research on reducing and discontinuing antipsychotic drug treatment (the RADAR study), and collaborating on a study to support antidepressant discontinuation. In the 1990s she co-founded the Critical Psychiatry Network to link up with other, like-minded psychiatrists. She is author of numerous papers and her books include A Straight Talking Introduction to Psychiatric Drugs Second edition (PCCS Books), published in September 2020, as well as The Bitterest Pills: The Troubling Story of Antipsychotic Drugs (2013) and The Myth of the Chemical Cure (2009) (Palgrave Macmillan).

Marcelo Otero est professeur titulaire au département de sociologie de l’UQAM. Ses projets de recherche actuels portent sur les nouveaux problèmes de santé mentale et les problèmes sociaux complexes. Il a publié notamment Les règles de l’individualité contemporaine (PUL, 2003), Le médicament au cœur de la socialité contemporaine (avec Johanne Collin) (PUQ, 2007), L’ombre portée : l’individualité à l’épreuve de la dépression (Boréal, 2012), Qu’est-ce qu’un problème social aujourd’hui ? (PUQ, 2013), Les fous dans la cité (Boréal, 2016), L’institution éventrée (PUQ, 2017), Foucault sociologue (PUQ, 2021).





Hubert Wallot

Hubert Wallot commence ses études universitaires à l’Université de Montréal : B.A., B. Ph., C.A.P.E.S. et M.A. en philosophie. Il étudie ensuite à l’Université de Paris : CES en psychologie sociale à la Sorbonne et études doctorales à Nanterre auprès du philosophe Paul Ricoeur, études qu’il interrompt pour étudier la médecine et faire une maîtrise en physiologie à l’Université de Sherbrooke. Devenu médecin, il obtient de l’Université McGill une maîtrise en littérature française, un diplôme en psychiatrie et en gestion, avant d’obtenir une maîtrise en santé publique de l’Université Harvard, puis un MBA et un doctorat en gestion de l’Université Laval. Il obtient ensuite ses certificats de spécialiste en psychiatrie et en santé publique tant du Collège des médecins du Québec que du Collège royal des médecins et chirurgiens du Canada, duquel il devient un associé (fellow). Il est à la fois membre de la Société des experts en évaluation médico-légale du Québec, Distinguished Life Fellow de l’American Psychiatric Association, et membre du Cercle d’excellence de l’Université du Québec.

Au cours de sa carrière, Hubert Wallot a bénéficié de plusieurs bourses : bourse d’excellence du gouvernement du Québec, bourses et médailles du gouvernement de la France, de la maison Hoffman-Laroche, de la Fondation Robert-Wood Johnson, et de Santé et bien-être Canada. Il a reçu deux fois le prix de la réalisation de l’année de l’Association des médecins psychiatres du Québec, et est lauréat du prix Médecin de cœur et d’action de l’Association des médecins de langue française du Canada. Artiste peintre, il préside depuis 2006 l’organisme Les Pinceaux d’Or, lauréat du prix d’humanisme de l’Association des médecins psychiatres du Québec.

Il a été ou est actuellement psychiatre consultant auprès de divers établissements : l’Hôpital Douglas de Montréal, l’Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec, et les hôpitaux des villes de Rivière-du-Loup, de Chandler, de Sainte-Anne-des-Monts, d’Amos, de La Tuque, de Roberval, d’Alma, de Sept-Îles, de Baie-Comeau, des Îles-de-la-Madeleine et de Valleyfield. Il a déjà agi comme médecin de santé publique à Québec et au Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean. D’abord professeur à l’Université du Québec à Chicoutimi, il est actuellement professeur agrégé de clinique à l’Université Laval et professeur titulaire à l’Université TÉLUQ.

Véronique Grenier

Véronique Grenier est professeure de philosophie au Cégep de Sherbrooke depuis 2009. Elle est également autrice du récit Hiroshimoi (2016) et des recueils de poésie Chenous (2017) et Carnet de parc (2019) aux Éditions de Ta Mère et de Colle-moi (2020) à la Courte échelle. Collaboratrice de la section « Idées » du Devoir, elle a notamment été lauréate du prix Jean-Claude Simard de la Société de philosophie du Québec (2017) et du Grand prix du livre de la ville de Sherbrooke (2020). Ses implications sociales sont également nombreuses, notamment auprès d’Arrimage Estrie, des Centres d’aide et de lutte contre les agressions à caractère sexuel (CALACS), du Conseil du statut de la femme et du Musée des beaux-arts de Montréal pour le Éduc’Art.





Horaire de la journée



8h30 Ouverture de la plateforme/Platform opening 9h00 Mot d’ouverture/Opening word

9h15 Joanna Moncrieff 10h00 Questions/Discussion 10h30 Pause

10h45 Marcelo Otero 11h30 Questions/Discussion 12h00 Dîner/Lunch

13h00 Hubert Wallot 13h45 Questions/Discussion 14h15 Pause

14h30 Véronique Grenier 15h15 Questions/Discussion 15h45 Mot de fermeture/Closing word





Conferences summaries

1. Care and control: the dual functions of the psychiatric system (Joanna Moncrieff)

Summary:

History reveals that care and control are at the core of social responses to madness and distress. In this talk I will show how modern mental health services serve the same social functions as older systems and argue that it is necessary to recognise these functions to develop a fairer and more democratic system.





Learning objectives :

To explain the historical functions of the psychiatric system and its origins.

To describe the nature and extent of coercion within the current psychiatric system.

To explain the role of medical terminology in disguising the social control function of the psychiatric system.









2. Problèmes de santé mentale et problèmes de société : indissociables et irréductibles (Marcelo Otero)





Summary

As a brain in a jar is not a human being, none of our depressed, anxious, psychotic or psychopathic diagnostics truly « exist » by themselves , regardless of neuroscience breakthroughs, because an aspect of what is declared problematic by psychiatry, psychology and medicine will always evade them. Indeed, the « problematic » nature of a social behaviour coded as a mental health problem is an « obscure » aspect for psychiatry. If we accept that « madness » does not exist without society, psychiatry and psychology are condemned to dialogue, if only because of the empirical consistency of their subjects of analysis and biopsychosocial intervention. Psychologism and sociologism in their various forms have largely demonstrated they are epistemological equivalencies. How do we get out of these disciplinary impasses?







Learning objectives

Describe the links between society and psyche pertaining to contemporary mental health problems.

Identify possible collaboration areas between psychiatry and sociology.





3. JANUS ou De la Compassion à l'Oubli (Hubert Wallot)





Summary

Janus est le dieu romain des commencements et des fins, des choix, du passage et des portes1. Il est bifrons (« à deux visages ») et représenté (voir illustration) avec une face tournée vers le passé, l'autre sur l'avenir. Il est lié au passage du temps, il en est le portier (janitor). Il est fêté le 1er janvier 1er Son mois, Januarius (« janvier »), marque le commencement de la fin de l'année dans le calendrier romain écrit Ovide. C'est un dieu de premier rang dans la hiérarchie religieuse romaine, le seul avec Jupiter et Mars - à être qualité de « Dieu le père », Januspater.

Il est «bifront», visage à deux faces, « Dieu à double visage » , « Je veille aux portes du ciel» « autrefois on m'appelait Chaos. » écrit Ovide ( Baillet 1976). Nigidius Figulus (Macrobe) écrit que Janus est le même à la fois qu'Apollon et Diane, et que ces deux divinités sont voilées sous son seul nom.

Retenons de Janus, cette idée du chaos comme origine, puis de double visage, chaque face étant différente selon qu’on se trouve d’un ou de l’autre côté de la porte. Comme les deux faces de la Jouissance, pulsion de vie et pulsion de mort.

Il nous reste à imaginer qu’il pourrait s’agir aussi d’une porte tournante dont, quel que soit le côté qu’on la regarde, elle présente assez rapidement de façon subséquente, ses deux faces.

Le propos de la conférence, soucieux d’éveiller une vigilance critique, réfère à deux faces, conjointes ou rapidement successives, de l’histoire des soins psychiatriques au Québec, la compassion qu’on connaît bien et à l’expression « structure de l’oubli » employée par le sociologue Alain Vinet (1975) dans sa thèse doctorale sur une réforme à l’Hôpital psychiatrique de Rivière-des-prairies.





Objectifs d'apprentissage

Identifier le rôle de certains évènements historiques dans la formation du cadre institutionnel actuel en psychiatrie.

Identifier les conséquences positives et négatives de certaines innovations dans les institutions ayant à dispenser des services de santé mentale, notamment la réforme Castonguay.

Identifier précocement les effets pervers d’une innovation en santé mentale.





References

Bayet Jean (1969) Histoire politique et psychologique de la religion romaine, 2e éd., Paris, Payot, ; réédité sous le titre La Religion romaine, histoire politique et psychologique, Paris, « Petite bibliothèque Payot », 1976.*

Macrobe, Saturnale 1.*

Bianchi Jean-Émile (2015), Les Mystères du Dieu Janus, Éditions Ivoire clair, 2004. Réédition corrigée, Format papier et format numérique, PF Editions, 2015.*

Ovide , Les Fastes I, VI.*

Vinet Alain (1975), «La vie quotidienne dans un asile québécois», Recherche sociographiques, 16(1) : 85-113.

* cité dans l’article de Wikipedia sur Janus.





4. Violence épistémique et santé mentale (Véronique Grenier)





Summary

Learning objectives

Définir la violence épistémique et sa forme en santé mentale.

Identifier les facteurs qui contribuent et perpétuent cette violence épistémique en santé mentale.

Expliquer les implications sociologiques et individuelles de la violence épistémique en santé mentale.







