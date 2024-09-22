Festival Pizza Matta Montreal | Hangar 1825 | Sept. 19th to 22nd

PIZZA MATTA FESTIVAL 2024 - 1st edition

September 19th to 22nd





Hangar 1825 - Lachine Canal Historic Site

40 des seigneurs street, Montreal

https://maps.app.goo.gl/kgifYjwGYpqfarJC8





Opening hours ⏰

Thursday, Sept 19 5pm-10pm (Media opening at 4pm)

Friday, Sept 20 5pm-10pm

Saturday 21 sept 12pm-10pm

Sunday 22 sept 12pm-8pm





Public admission will be $4 in advance and $5 at the door.

Free for children under 12 and seniors 65+





We're delighted to invite you to the first edition of the Pizza Matta Festival, to be held in Montreal from September 19 to 22, 2024 at Hangar 1825!

The festival will feature endless pizzas, music, cooking workshops and activities for the whole family.

If you'd like to participate as a pizza vendor, merchant or artist, please fill out this form: https://shorturl.at/siWaP





PIZZA 🍕

Over twenty pizza stands will be on hand just for you! From Neapolitan to Detroit, New York styles to classic Québécois, these delights will tempt you to try them all!





MUSIC 🎶

A varied and dynamic music program will feature emerging artists while leaving plenty of room for DJs to liven up the atmosphere.









WORKSHOPS 👨‍🍳

Pizza will no longer hold any secrets for you, thanks to master classes presented by Pizza Québec!Renowned chefs and trainers from the region will be on hand to lead private workshops.

For the lucky few, tickets will be available for purchase for these exclusive events (places are limited).







FAMILY 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦

We've thought of the whole family with our dedicated Kids & Parents Zone.The Family Zone guarantees a fun and memorable experience for all ages!









THANKS TO OUR VALUED PARTNERS 🔥

Pizza Québec, MicroTournée, Idea Construction, Ecocup, Avant-Garde Artisans Brasseurs, Microbrasserie Pit Caribou and Microbrasserie du Lac









Visit our website for more details

www.pizzamatta.ca







