Spend a Mother's Day afternoon at the museum enjoying desserts, loose leaf tea and mimosas.





Serving from 1:00pm - 3:00pm:

Upside down pineapple bundt cakes topped with whip cream.

Lemon shortbread cookies.

Filled puff pastries.

Loose leaf tea.

Lemonade mimosas.

Ticket purchase includes a self guided tour of the museum and current exhibits.





Tickets are $30.00

Children 12 and under $15.00

Limited seating. Advance tickets only.

Street parking is available in front of the museum.