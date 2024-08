A music workshop led by Stéphane Potvin, Artistic Director of The Stratford Concert Choir





Ever wonder what all the arm waving is about? Here is a chance to learn the method to the madness. This workshop is designed for singers, players and aspiring conductors. It will be a fun way to learn the basics of conducting and get a better understanding of patterns and expressive gestures. You can even try your hand (pun intended) at conducting a few bars!