Canadian Council for Refugees Fall Consultation (NGO non-CCR member) - By credit card

Delta Hotels by Marriott Ottawa City Centre

101 Lyon St N, Ottawa, ON K1R 7Y5

1 delegate
CA$230
2nd delegate
CA$190
Each additional delegate
CA$180
Youth
CA$10
Between 18 and 25 years old, residing in Canada
1 day registration
CA$115
Please specify which day in the next step additional comments box
Display Table
CA$50

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing