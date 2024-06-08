Border Purrtrol Cat Show

Two days full of amazing cats of all kinds being judged by a total of 10 different judges! Come to watch the judging action and cheer on your favourite cat or browse the aisles to talk to the cat owners and find out more about the different breeds! Don't forget to check out the vendors and see all the amazing things they offer.

We'll also have some "pet me cats" at the show! These social kitties will be happy to meet and greet the visitors - a great opportunity to interact with the cats for some pets and surely some purring as well :)

Do you have a special cat at home and would like them to compete in the household category? Exhibitor flyers can be found here: https://www.cca-afc.com/documents/ShowFlyers/20240608_BorderPurrtrolCatClub_Flyer_EN_202403261743.pdf

So much to see and a great opportunity to learn all about cats and have some great family fun!