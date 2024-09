Grab your tickets for a dinner or brunch and enjoy a show at the same time. Partnering with the Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel and presenting as part of the Dine Out Vancouver Festival.





A vacationing couple celebrates their anniversary at a Greek restaurant in Palm Springs—but will the marriage survive the service? As a needy waiter insinuates his way into their meal—and their lives—the couple examines their past and their future together.