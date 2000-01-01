English Bluffs Annual Carnival Fundraiser

Our most beloved fundraiser of the year. Over 500 people joined last year where concession was bustling, cotton candy swirling, games, inflatable slides, face painting, obstacle courses, 50/50 raffles, music and so much more! What we love the most about this event, is not just that the proceeds go to helping bring academic enrichment to the students at English Bluff Elementary BUT we ALSO bring the whole community together, people of all ages come, connect and enjoy the evening. Come with some friends, and make some new ones while you're here!





How Many Tickets should I buy? Admission to the Carnival is FREE. The tickets will be for food and games once inside. The general recommendations are below based on previous years.

$1 = 1 Ticket.





Concession: 10 - 15 tickets per person ( gets you burger / dog/ chips / drink. ) Varies depending on order. Ala cart available.

Games + Inflatables: Each Game is between 1-5 Tickets per ride.





Families typically purchase between 20-40 tickets per child. This will cover food and some good ol' fun in the field playing on inflatables, and carnival games.





Ticket Booth will be open for the duration of the carnival should you want to purchase additional tickets. Cash only please.





Please note:

PRESALES of tickets is $1 for 1 ticket. At the carnival they will go up to $1.25 a ticket.

** Tickets will be filed at pick up UNDER THE PURCHASERS NAME. **

Hope to see you there!