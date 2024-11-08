CCP MINISTRY CLOTHING AND SWAG

The ULTIMATE Hoodie.
Thick fleece hoodie with a double layer hood.
Colour: Black with black drawstring (not as pictured)
Blueline Leaf logo on chest front, Stronger Logo across back.
Unisex fit. Male model is 5'10 wearing a large, Female model is 5'8 wearing a small.
SIZING
XS: width 18.5 ~ length 26.5 ~ sleeve length 32.75
S: width 20.5 ~ length 27.5 ~ sleeve length 33.75
M: width 22.5 ~ length 28.5 ~ sleeve length 34.75
L: width 24.5 ~ length 29.5 ~ sleeve length 35.75
XL: width 26.5 ~ length 30.5 ~ sleeve length 36.75
Lightweight Deluxe Long Sleeve T
100% cotton with 2.25# rib cuffed sleeves.
Stronger logo on chest.
M (5'10) is wearing a Large, F (5'8) is wearing an Extra Small
SIZING
XS: width 16 ~ length 27 ~ sleeve length 25
S: width 18 ~ length 28 ~ sleeve length 25.5
M: width 20 ~ length 29 ~ sleeve length 26
L: width 22 ~ length 30 ~ sleeve length 26.5
XL: width 24 ~ length 31 ~ sleeve length 27
Stronger Hat
FlexFit MeshBack Cap with snap back closure. One size
Black with small stronger logo on front lower right
Knit Beanie
Black knit beanie with small Blueline Leaf logo sewn on tag.
We are happy to pop your order in the mail - some things cost more to ship somethings cost less - this is how we share the love.
I live within 30 minutes of Barrie, please drop off at my house!
$
