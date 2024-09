Parkinson Boxing





Fall 2022 Class Schedule:

Monday and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.





First class: Wednesday, September 7th, 2022.

Last class: Wednesday, December 21st, 2022.





Please wear comfortable clothes and exercise shoes. No equipment is required. Exercises can be done on a chair if needed.









Facilitated by a kinesiologist, this class will improve coordination, balance, muscle strength and cardio.