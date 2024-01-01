Eid ul Fitr Prayer 2024

Assalamu Alaykum,



This Eid bring your family and join us for the Hilm West Island Eid Salah, in collaboration with Garderie Kiddy Kat.

Light refreshments will be served.





REGISTRATION MANDATORY:

If you reserve then can’t come, PLEASE CANCEL YOUR TICKET.





WHEN: On Eid Day (TBC)

An email will be sent once the date is confirmed

Entry 9:15am, salah at 9:45am sharp

Please arrive on time to be seated prior to start of Salah





WHERE: Olympia Reception Hall

3855 Boul. Saint-Jean

Dollard-Des Ormeaux, H9G 1X2





PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

🎟️ One registration spot per person REGARDLESS OF AGE

💦 Bring your own prayer mat and water bottle.

📱 Bring a smartphone displaying the registration notification email or a printout of the registration notification email.

⏰ Make sure to arrive at the specified entry time.

👉🏽 Please follow the instructions from the volunteers managing the prayers.

❓ Q﻿uestions? Email us at [email protected]







