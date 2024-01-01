Logo
Eid ul Fitr Prayer 2024

3855 Boul. Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC H9G 1X2, Canada

Assalamu Alaykum,

This Eid bring your family and join us for the Hilm West Island Eid Salah, in collaboration with Garderie Kiddy Kat. 

Light refreshments will be served.


REGISTRATION MANDATORY:
If you reserve then can’t come, PLEASE CANCEL YOUR TICKET.


WHEN: On Eid Day (TBC)

An email will be sent once the date is confirmed

Entry 9:15am, salah at 9:45am sharp

Please arrive on time to be seated prior to start of Salah


WHERE: Olympia Reception Hall
3855 Boul. Saint-Jean
Dollard-Des Ormeaux, H9G 1X2


PLEASE NOTE THE FOLLOWING:

  • 🎟️ One registration spot per person REGARDLESS OF AGE
  • 💦 Bring your own prayer mat and water bottle.
  • 📱 Bring a smartphone displaying the registration notification email or a printout of the registration notification email. 
  • ⏰ Make sure to arrive at the specified entry time.
  • 👉🏽 Please follow the instructions from the volunteers managing the prayers. 
  • ❓ Q﻿uestions? Email us at [email protected]



