40x40x40: New Dance Horizons' 40th Anniversary Shop

These hand-crafted CUPS were created by Jennie Mah and John Peet with images by Don Hall impregnated on them to celebrate and commemorate NDH's last 40 years.





*Cups will be ready for pick-up at a later date. We will contact you when they are ready*





1 Cup - $40

(Available in a set of 3 for $120. To order a set, please add 3 cups to your cart.)





Limited quantity: 40