40x40x40: New Dance Horizons' 40th Anniversary Shop

Phases of the Moon Calendar made by Eloi Homier, also know as Moon Guy Next Door on social media.
1 Calendar - $25
2 Calendars - $40
Limited quantity: 40
These hand-crafted CUPS were created by Jennie Mah and John Peet with images by Don Hall impregnated on them to celebrate and commemorate NDH's last 40 years.
*Cups will be ready for pick-up at a later date. We will contact you when they are ready*
1 Cup - $40
(Available in a set of 3 for $120. To order a set, please add 3 cups to your cart.)
Limited quantity: 40
These light-up umbrellas as seen at this year's SGT will keep you in tune with fashion, fun, and forecast.
1 Umbrella - $25
2 Umbrella - $40
The Secret Gardens Tour is a self-guided journey through privately owned gardens.
Use these earliest bird tickets to visit wonderful worlds of earthly delights, enjoy special surprises, and explore exciting approaches to Garden Design and Landscape Architecture.
Regular tickets - $60
Early Bird (Until June 30th) - $50
Earliest 40 Birds (Until December 31st) - $40
More details can be found through our website: http://www.secretgardenstour.ca/
