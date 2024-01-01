Join us for an exhilarating evening of sports and entertainment at the All Star Game! Taking place on Thursday, May 30 at 7 PM at Concordia University, this event promises to be a showcase of top athletic talent and dynamic action. The poster captures the energy and excitement of the game with vibrant colors and dynamic sports imagery, including basketballs, jerseys, and action shots of players. The modern typography highlights key event details, ensuring that the date, time, and location are clearly visible. Don't miss out on this thrilling event – see you at Concordia University for the All Star Game!