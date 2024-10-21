Family Morning at Galaxyland

TERMS AND CONDITIONS - TICKETS: ALL TICKETS ARE NON-REFUNDABLE; THERE IS NO EXCEPTION TO THIS. Kids 2 and under are FREE and do not need tickets, as long as there is a paying adult. If you choose to send your tickets home with a student, please ensure to have the correct student name and correct class number. We are not responsible for any tickets that are lost or stolen once they have been provide to the teachers. We are not responsible for any tickets that are lost or stolen once they have been picked up. If you do not pick up your tickets by Friday, February 7th it will be considered that your tickets are forfeited and we will not refund you the cost. You need physical tickets to be granted entry; there is no exception to this. WEM Regulations: All family members over the age of 2 will require a ticket to enter Galaxyland, whether they plan to go on the rides or not. No outside food or beverages are allowed Children 12 or older do not need to be accompanied by an adult; children 7-11 years of age must be accompanied by a person 16 years or older; children 0-6 years old must be accompanied/actively supervised by a person 18 years or older and within arms reach at all times Stay all day option is available at the door on the day of the event for an extra $15/per person. You MUST ENTER the park before 10:30am to get this option. Tickets to this event need to be pre-purchased; they will NOT be available at the door on the day of the event. **Please note that the Zeffy emails will not be accepted in replacement for physical tickets for entry on the day of the event. WEM employees are responsible for granting entry and you need the physical West Edmonton Mall tickets to give to them when you go in. They do not make any exceptions to this.**

