Social Media Content Improvements Workshop with Tim Campbell-Smith

About the Workshop:

In this highly interactive training, we'll explore little things any artist can do to improve their social media content for better reach, engagement and sales! Topics will include what the algorithms love, connecting with what people *actually* care about, learning from data, and top types of content for any artist!





This workshop is FREE!!





About Tim Campbell-Smith:

Tim Campbell-Smith is so extroverted he puts the social back in social media. Tim’s love

language is local restaurants, and Time Magazine describes him as “someone we’ve literally

never heard of.” Having a passionate love affair with Pinterest, Tim’s dogs Scout and Milo

describe him as a “snazzy guy who’s pretty good at digital marketing.”



Tim also felt obligated to share he’s consulted for hundreds of businesses worldwide and

completed training with honours in both Adult Education and Digital Marketing Management.

An international speaker and trainer, he also teaches business and marketing at York University,

and his newest book, Lousy and Conflicting Advice: A Humorous Reflection on a Career in

Social Media Marketing is out now.