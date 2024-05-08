McHappy Day 2024 50/50

Support Big Brothers Big Sisters in Coaldale! Big Brothers Big Sisters is proud to be the charity recipient of McHappy Day in Coaldale. We will be selling 50/50 tickets for $5.00 online, and on-site on May 08, 2024, to help raise funds for our mentoring programs in Coaldale. Sales will close end of day on May 08, 2024.





On average, it costs $2.50 to support a mentoring relationship for one day. By purchasing one 50/50 Ticket, you are supporting a positive mentoring relationship for a child in Coaldale for one day!





AGLC Licence Number: 687249

Max: 1500 Tickets Available



