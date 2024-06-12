Pride Opening Party

Gather at the Tide and Bore Ballroom from 9:30 pm to Midnight for our spectacular Pride kickoff event. Join us for an evening of empowerment and expression featuring dazzling performances from Spice Drags: Peach, Gisèle Lullaby, Tracy Trash, LaDrag On-Fly, and Kiara! As well as a special guest performance by AURORA MATRIX Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Runner Up.
It's a night dedicated to embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and creating lasting memories that embody the spirit of Pride. Cap off the evening with an unforgettable after party featuring DJ Markoshi that promises to keep the celebration going strong
Gather at the Tide and Bore Ballroom from 9:30 pm to Midnight for our spectacular Pride kickoff event. Join us for an evening of empowerment and expression featuring dazzling performances from Spice Drags: Peach, Gisèle Lullaby, Tracy Trash, LaDrag On-Fly, and Kiara! As well as a special guest performance by AURORA MATRIX Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Runner Up.
It's a night dedicated to embracing diversity, fostering inclusivity, and creating lasting memories that embody the spirit of Pride. Cap off the evening with an unforgettable after party featuring DJ Markoshi that promises to keep the celebration going strong
VIP Ticket (meet & greet + show + after party)
CA$80
Join us at the Tide and Bore Ballroom for our Pride kickoff featuring Spice Drags. Your VIP ticket promises an unforgettable evening starting with an exclusive Meet and Greet from 8pm to 9pm, where you'll get the chance to meet Spice Drags and special guest AURORA MATRIX Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Runner Up!
Enjoy general admission to the vibrant Opening Party from 9:30 pm to Midnight, filled with electrifying performances from the performers you just met!
Afterward, continue the festivities at our After Party from Midnight to 2am, where DJ Markoshi will spin beats that keep you dancing all night long. Don’t miss this opportunity to revel in Pride and make memories at the heart of the celebration.
Join us at the Tide and Bore Ballroom for our Pride kickoff featuring Spice Drags. Your VIP ticket promises an unforgettable evening starting with an exclusive Meet and Greet from 8pm to 9pm, where you'll get the chance to meet Spice Drags and special guest AURORA MATRIX Canada's Drag Race Season 4 Runner Up!
Enjoy general admission to the vibrant Opening Party from 9:30 pm to Midnight, filled with electrifying performances from the performers you just met!
Afterward, continue the festivities at our After Party from Midnight to 2am, where DJ Markoshi will spin beats that keep you dancing all night long. Don’t miss this opportunity to revel in Pride and make memories at the heart of the celebration.
After Party Ticket
CA$20
Join us from midnight to 2am for the ultimate after party experience! This ticket grants access exclusively to our electrifying after party event. Skip the opening party and dive straight into the night of celebration, music by DJ Markoshi, and unforgettable vibes.
Join us from midnight to 2am for the ultimate after party experience! This ticket grants access exclusively to our electrifying after party event. Skip the opening party and dive straight into the night of celebration, music by DJ Markoshi, and unforgettable vibes.