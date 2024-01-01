Allan I. Carswell Observatory Arboretum In Person Event April 24th

Welcome to the York University Allan I Carswell Astronomical Observatory!

We are running regular in person shows. Events are all-ages. These sessions will only go ahead if the weather is CLEAR. Masks are recommended.

The location is the 'Arboretum Lane Parking Garage' just across from the 'York University Petrie Science and Engineering' building at York University. To enter the observatory atrium go to the top level of the parking garage and look for the wire enclosure with the telescopes. Please keep in mind only one ticket booking per person is currently allowed. We do not have in-person tickets.

Beginning on September 13th, we will be hosting in-person tours every Wednesday. For more info, please visit our website: https://www.yorku.ca/science/observatory/

Our regular online public viewing will continue every Monday evening from 9-10pm ET, with audio from York Universe on astronomy.fm and broadcasting at: https://www.youtube.com/user/YorkUObservatory/live

On the last Friday of each month, we will be broadcasting live imaging on YouTube from 7:30pm ET on our Final Friday TeleTube broadcast at: https://www.youtube.com/user/YorkUObservatory/live

For weather updates and all information see our website at https://www.yorku.ca/science/observatory/

You can also email us at [email protected]! Happy viewing, hope to see you all either online or at one of our in person events.