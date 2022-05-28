Calgary 2022 Walk For Angels!

This is our 2022 Calgary Walk for Angels sign up page! We are so excited to add this amazing city to our National Walk for Angels this year and to be able to have an in person event!





This event is going to be BIG!!! Its time for us to celebrate our friends with Angelman syndrome!





The Walk for Angels is the largest fundraiser for the Canadian Angelman Syndrome Society,

all proceeds go directly to support Canadian Angelman Families!





Date: Saturday May 28, 2022

What: 5K Walk/Run

Where: Bowness Park

8900 48 Ave NW

Picnic Site #4

Time: 10 am to 2:30 pm





Registrations are now open!









All registrations include a walk t shirt and lunch. Registrations after April 14 will get a large t-shirt and will be first come first served.





All donations over $25 will qualify for a tax receipt.

All proceeds raised will go directly to CASS.













Thank you for supporting The Walk for Angels!







