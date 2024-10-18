Admission for full 9 rounds of the Canadian Open 2025 + fee to play up a section. Your current CFC rating must be within 100 points of the next section to play up (e.g. if your rating is 1900+ you can play in the Open). You require a valid CFC membership to participate in this event.

Admission for full 9 rounds of the Canadian Open 2025 + fee to play up a section. Your current CFC rating must be within 100 points of the next section to play up (e.g. if your rating is 1900+ you can play in the Open). You require a valid CFC membership to participate in this event.

More details...