Here For Now vol. 4 at Boombox

This pass gives you access to tickets for: 1x ellis, 1x Hayley, 1x Santi and may be used on any night. Once you purchase your pass, you will be emailed a code to book individual tickets for your preferred nights. *Passes cannot be used at the door. Tickets must be selected ahead of time.
This pass gives you access to tickets for: 1x ellis, 1x Hayley, 1x Santi and may be used on any night. Once you purchase your pass, you will be emailed a code to book individual tickets for your preferred nights. *Passes cannot be used at the door. Tickets must be selected ahead of time.
Oct 3 at 8PM - Santi Henderson
$20
Oct 4 at 8PM - ellis cheadle
$20
Oct 5 at 6:30PM - ellis cheadle
$20
Oct 5 at 8PM - Santi Henderson
$20
Donate to Here For Now and Boombox
$5
Here For Now vol. 4 and Boombox are run by artists. We rely on grant funding, community support, volunteers, and the generosity of our partners and audiences to do what we do. Any amount you are willing to donate helps us produce these shows. If you are interested in supporting the work we do at a different amount, please connect with us at [email protected].
Here For Now vol. 4 and Boombox are run by artists. We rely on grant funding, community support, volunteers, and the generosity of our partners and audiences to do what we do. Any amount you are willing to donate helps us produce these shows. If you are interested in supporting the work we do at a different amount, please connect with us at [email protected].
Donate to Here For Now and Boombox
$10
Here For Now vol. 4 and Boombox are run by artists. We rely on grant funding, community support, volunteers, and the generosity of our partners and audiences to do what we do. Any amount you are willing to donate helps us produce these shows. If you are interested in supporting the work we do at a different amount, please connect with us at [email protected].
Here For Now vol. 4 and Boombox are run by artists. We rely on grant funding, community support, volunteers, and the generosity of our partners and audiences to do what we do. Any amount you are willing to donate helps us produce these shows. If you are interested in supporting the work we do at a different amount, please connect with us at [email protected].
Add a donation for Company 605 Dance Society
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!