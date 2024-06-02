FAITH MIRACLE TEMPLE OF TORONTO INC. AND FAITH MISSIONARY MINISTRIES INTL.
Message from the author Dr. Al Baxter
Strategies for Effective and Successful LEADERSHIP
$40
The Philosophy of Christianity Ministry
$20
I Decree That!
$15
8 Supernatural life changing decrees and inspirational scriptures for your daily devotion.
The following is a formula carefully designed to foster a change for the better in your life and circumstances. In your daily devotion use this formula consecutively every 8 days and believe that the words you speak, the decress you make and the declarations you have proclaimed shall come to pass!
8 Supernatural life changing decrees and inspirational scriptures for your daily devotion.
The following is a formula carefully designed to foster a change for the better in your life and circumstances. In your daily devotion use this formula consecutively every 8 days and believe that the words you speak, the decress you make and the declarations you have proclaimed shall come to pass!
He Raised Me Up!
$15
In this book, Dr. Al Baxter gives us a vivid view into his life story and background from humble beginnings through rough terrains to prosperity and good success. All through the grace and favour of God.
In this book, Dr. Al Baxter gives us a vivid view into his life story and background from humble beginnings through rough terrains to prosperity and good success. All through the grace and favour of God.
Exceeding Great and Precious Promises
$15
The Life and Times of Jesus
$15
Self-Examination and Self-Evaluation
$15
Reason for unanswered PRAYER
$15
The Triune GOD
$15
Lord, Teach Us How To Pray
$15
Dr. Al Baxter is an anointed man of God who operates under the mighty unction of the Holy Spirit with signs and wonders of miracles, healings restoration and deliverances following his ministry. God has given to him divine knowledge and revelations that has helped to set thousands of people free from oppressions and bondages of sin, shame and defeat. Dr. Baxter has taken the time to write down some of these life changing principles and guides in his many books to share with the world the message of freedom and salvation through Christ.
Dr. Al Baxter is an anointed man of God who operates under the mighty unction of the Holy Spirit with signs and wonders of miracles, healings restoration and deliverances following his ministry. God has given to him divine knowledge and revelations that has helped to set thousands of people free from oppressions and bondages of sin, shame and defeat. Dr. Baxter has taken the time to write down some of these life changing principles and guides in his many books to share with the world the message of freedom and salvation through Christ.
The Fundamental Beliefs of Christianity
$15
Christianity is commonly defined as the belief in Jesus Christ as Savior of the world and the practicing of his teachings. The doctrine of Christianity is derived from the scriptures according to the Holy Bible. It is a monotheistic religion, meaning it has only one God existing in three persons which includes belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the Holy Spirit who is the third person in the Godhead. In this book you will learn about Jesus's death, decent into hell, resurrections and assention as Christ. You will also learn about the holiness of the Church and the communion of the saints. It is the world's largest religion with approximately 2.5 billion followers, it is time for the world to know what it is they truly are ascribing to when they say "I am a Christian".
Christianity is commonly defined as the belief in Jesus Christ as Savior of the world and the practicing of his teachings. The doctrine of Christianity is derived from the scriptures according to the Holy Bible. It is a monotheistic religion, meaning it has only one God existing in three persons which includes belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the Holy Spirit who is the third person in the Godhead. In this book you will learn about Jesus's death, decent into hell, resurrections and assention as Christ. You will also learn about the holiness of the Church and the communion of the saints. It is the world's largest religion with approximately 2.5 billion followers, it is time for the world to know what it is they truly are ascribing to when they say "I am a Christian".
Apples of Gold in Pictures of Silver
$15
Healing words for hurting hearts.
The enemy of our souls urges us to look ever inward. He reminds us of how unappreciated and ill-treated we are. This clever adversary slips into the minds of the faithful who have been bypassed or unprompted. Suddenly the mind is filled with self-pity and anger.
Self-pity carries with it doubt, despair, and a desire to die. The most damaging impact of self-pity is its ultimate end. Cuddle and nurse it and you will have a monster on your hands.
Healing words for hurting hearts.
The enemy of our souls urges us to look ever inward. He reminds us of how unappreciated and ill-treated we are. This clever adversary slips into the minds of the faithful who have been bypassed or unprompted. Suddenly the mind is filled with self-pity and anger.
Self-pity carries with it doubt, despair, and a desire to die. The most damaging impact of self-pity is its ultimate end. Cuddle and nurse it and you will have a monster on your hands.
Philosophy of Pastoral Ministry
$15
Essential tools of philosophical wisdom for the pastoral journey.
"Pastoring is one of the most demanding, sometimes frustrating, yet deeply rewarding experiences God has entrusted to humanity."
A Pastor is one called by God to give himself to the watching over the souls of the people of God. He is a spiritual leader who is responsible for leading Christians toward spiritual maturity in Christ using biblical principles and personal behaviors, attitudes and values. The Pastor is personally involved in leading the congregation in evangelism, bringing more souls into the Kingdom of God.
Essential tools of philosophical wisdom for the pastoral journey.
"Pastoring is one of the most demanding, sometimes frustrating, yet deeply rewarding experiences God has entrusted to humanity."
A Pastor is one called by God to give himself to the watching over the souls of the people of God. He is a spiritual leader who is responsible for leading Christians toward spiritual maturity in Christ using biblical principles and personal behaviors, attitudes and values. The Pastor is personally involved in leading the congregation in evangelism, bringing more souls into the Kingdom of God.
How to Life A Stress Free Life
$15
Dr. Al Baxter is an anointed man of God who operates under the mighty unction of the Holy Spirit with signs and wonders of miracles, healings restoration and deliverances following his ministry. God has given to him divine knowledge and revelations that has helped to set thousands of people free from opressions and bondages of sin, shame and defeat. Dr Baxter has taken the time to write down some of these life changing principles and guides in his many books to share with the world the message of freedom and salvation through Christ.
Dr. Al Baxter is an anointed man of God who operates under the mighty unction of the Holy Spirit with signs and wonders of miracles, healings restoration and deliverances following his ministry. God has given to him divine knowledge and revelations that has helped to set thousands of people free from opressions and bondages of sin, shame and defeat. Dr Baxter has taken the time to write down some of these life changing principles and guides in his many books to share with the world the message of freedom and salvation through Christ.
