Message from the author Dr. Al Baxter

Christianity is commonly defined as the belief in Jesus Christ as Savior of the world and the practicing of his teachings. The doctrine of Christianity is derived from the scriptures according to the Holy Bible. It is a monotheistic religion, meaning it has only one God existing in three persons which includes belief in God the Father, Jesus Christ as the Son of God and the Holy Spirit who is the third person in the Godhead. In this book you will learn about Jesus's death, decent into hell, resurrections and assention as Christ. You will also learn about the holiness of the Church and the communion of the saints. It is the world's largest religion with approximately 2.5 billion followers, it is time for the world to know what it is they truly are ascribing to when they say "I am a Christian".

