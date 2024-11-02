Apparel Order 2023 - Adults (1)

Taxes are included in the price. The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back.8.8 oz./lin.yd., 100% preshrunk USA cotton; Antique Cherry Red and Sport Grey are 90% cotton and 10% polyester; Ash Grey 99% cotton, 1% polyester; 50/50: Blackberry,Dark Heather,Heather Sapphire,Sunset,Lilac,Safety Green & Pink; Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Double-needle stitching throughout; seamless rib at neck; Feminine ½" rib mid-scoop neck; sideseamed with slightly tapered Missy fit; Cap sleeves for comfort; taped shoulder-to-shoulder; Tear away label; Gildan's manufa
Short-sleeved t-shirts l Men
$30
Taxes are included in the price. The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back. 5.3 oz., 100% preshrunk cotton; 99/1: Ash Grey; 90/10: Antq Irish Green, Antq Orange, Antq Sapphire, Antq Cherry Red, Antq Jade Dome, Sport Grey; 50/50: Blackberry, Dark Heather, Graphite Heather, Heather Military Green, Heather Navy, Heather Radiant Orchid, Heather Red, Heather Sapphire, Lilac, Midnight, Neon Blue, Neon Green, Russet, S Orange, S Green, Safety Pink, Sunset, Tweed; Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Seamless rib at neck; Taped shoulder-to-shoulder; Double-needle
Long-sleeved t-shirts
$40
Taxes are included in the price. The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back. 10 oz./lin.yd., 100% USA cotton; Ash Grey is 99/1; Sport Grey is 90/1; Dark Heather, Safety Green and Safety Orange are 50% cotton, 50% polyester; Made with sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Double-needle stitching throughout; Taped shoulder-to-shoulder; Ribbed cuffs; Tear away label; Gildan's manufacturing process utilizes 45% renewable energy; Gildan?s Community Investment Program supports education, the environment, humanitarian aid and active living in the communities we do business
Sweater pants
$45
The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed with the orchestra's name on the back side. 13.3 oz./lin.yd., 50% cotton, 50% polyester; Preshrunk fleece knit; Air jet yarn for softer feel and reduced pilling; Made with 50% sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Covered elastic waistband with drawcord; Double-needle bottom hems; Elasticized cuffs; Tear away label; Gildan's manufacturing process utilizes 45% renewable energy; Gildan?s Community Investment Program supports education, the environment, humanitarian aid and active living in the communities we do business in;
Hoodies without zip
$55
Taxes are included in the price. The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back. 8 oz., 50% USA cotton, 50% polyester; Heather Sport colors: 60% polyester, 40% cotton; Made with 50% sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Pill-resistant air jet yarn; Double-needle stitching throughout; Double-lined hood; Pouch pocket; matching drawcord; 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex; Safety Orange is compliant with ANSI - ISEA 107 High-visibility Standards; Tear away label; Gildan's manufacturing process utilizes 45% renewable energy; Gildan?s Community Investment Program sup
Hoodies with zip
$70
Taxes are included in the price. The Orchestre des jeunes du mont Royal logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back. 13.3 oz./lin.yd., 50% USA cotton, 50% polyester; Pill-resistant air jet yarn; Made with 50% sustainably and fairly grown USA cotton; Pill-resistant air jet yarn; Unlined hood; Set-in sleeves; Pouch pockets; hood with matching drawstring; YKK metal zipper; 1x1 ribbed cuffs and waistband with spandex; double-needle stitching throughout; Safety Orange is compliant with ANSI - ISEA 107 High-visibility Standards; Gildan's manufacturing process utilizes 45% renewable energy; Gildan?s Community Invest
Short-sleeved t-shirts l Children
$25
The Mount Royal Youth Orchestra logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra name on the back. Composition: 5.3 oz, 100% American cottonBlend variants: 99/1 for ash gray, 90/10 for sport gray, 50/50 for dark chiné, graphite chiné, navy blue chiné, red chiné, sapphire chiné, neon blue, neon green, orange S, safety green, safety pinkManufacturing: Use of sustainable, fair-trade American cottonDesign: Seamless ribbed collar, shoulder-to-shoulder tape, double seamsPracticality: Removable label for added comfortEcology: Manufacturing process with 45% renewable energy
Tote bag
$15
Color: black Taxes are included in the price. The Mount Royal Youth Orchestra logo will be printed on the front, with the orchestra's name on the back. Composition: 100% organic cotton free of AZO and hazardous chemicals. Woven handles. 5 oz. Dimensions : 16.5 x 16 x 3.5 inches
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!