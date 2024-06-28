Homegrown Harvest w/ Ben UFO, Valeriana, Lexis & Lis Dalton

$25+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before 11 PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
$25+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before 11 PM only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
Pre-Midnight Entry
$34.50
$30+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before midnight only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
$30+tx // This ticket gives access to the event before midnight only. If you are late, you will have to pay the difference of the door price // Ce billet donne accès à l'événement avant 23h seulement. En cas de retard, vous devrez payer la différence du prix à la porte
Regular
$40.25
$35+tx // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
$35+tx // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
Last Chance
$46
$40+tx // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
$40+tx // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
Group ticket for 4 (entry anytime)
$40.25
$140+tx ($35 each) for 4 tickets // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
$140+tx ($35 each) for 4 tickets // Entry anytime // Entrée à tout moment
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!