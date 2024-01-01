GAC Historical Walking Tour 4: Altar and Hearth (Part 1: Catholic Hill)

Visitors will get a glimpse of the Victorian era in Guelph. The tour includes several historical monuments.





Please note: All tours offered are 60 - 90 minutes starting at 10am. Guides will not handle cash. Tours are restricted to a maximum of 10 prepaid and pre-registered participants. Tours with less than two registrations by the previous Friday at 4 pm will be cancelled. If a tour is cancelled you will receive notice and a refund. Refunds are available up to 2 days before event, please email [email protected] to inquire about a refund.

Starting point: Guelph Civic Museum, 52 Norfolk St, Guelph.

Tour description: Visitors will get a glimpse of the Victorian era in Guelph. Covering the area west of Norfolk Street, between Essex Street and London Road, the tour includes several historic stone churches and many historic homes representing a variety of architectural styles.

Rain or shine (extreme weather excepted).