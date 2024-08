Lino patch workshop: a space for BIPOC and/or Queer Trans to decompress

interested in getting into making lino patches but not really knowing where to start? then this one is for you !!





We're offering a free event for BIPOC and 2SLGBTQIA+ folx with our QT/BIPOC art collective, Collective Opulence at Festival Brulances .





toothwurld (they/them), a multi-disciplinary artist and member of our collective will provide all the guidance and materials need to chill and make some art.





Patch-making with Collective Opulence x toothwurld x Festival Brulances: Join us for a hands-on workshop where you'll learn to lino-cut, block-print, and DIY your clothes! No experience necessary. BIPOC and QTBIPOC are prioritized for this free event, but anyone can register for the waitlist should we have enough available spaces.





Included: 2 hours of instruction and support, mini-stamp, customized patch, light refreshments.





when? june 9 from 10h00 to 12h00

where? Festival Brulances at Centre Culturel Georges-Vanier @ 2450 rue workman ( in the “petite salle/chill room”) accessibility? accessible by ramp /elevator. The festival has a mask-required policy. Pronoun name tags provided. Tables and chairs and a seated event. Able to provide pre-made stamps for patch-making to accommodate for various disabilities.



Language? Bilingual instruction (En/Fr).



cost: FREE (registration required)





For the waitlist---> please DM @festival.opulence on Instagram.

