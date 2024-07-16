Kinsmen Club of Port Dover 2024 Splash Pad Fundraiser Raffle

1 Ticket (Google/Apple Pay, Credit Card, PAD)
$10
3 Tickets (Google/Apple Pay, Credit Card, PAD)
$20
This includes 3 tickets
E-Transfer
Free
E-mail transfer to [email protected]. Please fill out form with contact and ticket purchase information (i.e. 1 x $10 or 2 x 3 for $20, etc.).
Add a donation for Kinsmen Club of Port Dover

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!