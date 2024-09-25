FR
Les Petits Géants
Zeffy Elevate & Celebrate 2024 🎉
Fortune Wheel
$10
Add
🎟️ Montreal Ticket
$40
Join us at 917 Mont Royal Ave Montreal for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
Join us at 917 Mont Royal Ave Montreal for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
More details...
Add
🎟️ Paris Ticket
$40
Join us 4 cité Griset, 75011, Paris for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
Join us 4 cité Griset, 75011, Paris for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
More details...
Add
Zeffy Ball Cap
$30
Top off any outfit with the Zeffy ballcap—cool, sporty, and bad hair day's best friend! This item is one size fits all.
Top off any outfit with the Zeffy ballcap—cool, sporty, and bad hair day's best friend! This item is one size fits all.
More details...
Add
Zeffy T-Shirt - Navy
$40
Rep your support for Zeffy in our comfy everyday T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Rep your support for Zeffy in our comfy everyday T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
More details...
Add
Zeffy T-Shirt - Lavender
$40
Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with our lavender T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with our lavender T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
More details...
Add
Nofie Socks
$20
Get fun and flirty with our subtle yet surprisingly bold Nofie socks. You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Get fun and flirty with our subtle yet surprisingly bold Nofie socks. You'll be asked your size at the next step.
More details...
Add
Add a donation for Les Petits Géants
$
Did you know?
We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!
Continue