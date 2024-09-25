Zeffy Elevate & Celebrate 2024 🎉

Fortune Wheel
$10
🎟️ Montreal Ticket item
🎟️ Montreal Ticket
$40
Join us at 917 Mont Royal Ave Montreal for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
🎟️ Paris Ticket item
🎟️ Paris Ticket
$40
Join us 4 cité Griset, 75011, Paris for a fun night of celebration! Pizza and drinks included 🍕🍺
Zeffy Ball Cap item
Zeffy Ball Cap item
Zeffy Ball Cap item
Zeffy Ball Cap
$30
Top off any outfit with the Zeffy ballcap—cool, sporty, and bad hair day's best friend! This item is one size fits all.
Zeffy T-Shirt - Navy item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Navy item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Navy item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Navy
$40
Rep your support for Zeffy in our comfy everyday T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Zeffy T-Shirt - Lavender item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Lavender item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Lavender item
Zeffy T-Shirt - Lavender
$40
Add a pop of colour to your wardrobe with our lavender T! You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Nofie Socks item
Nofie Socks item
Nofie Socks
$20
Get fun and flirty with our subtle yet surprisingly bold Nofie socks. You'll be asked your size at the next step.
Add a donation for Les Petits Géants

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!