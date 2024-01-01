Hearing Voices That Are Distressing Simulation Workshop (3 Hours) - MITT





This simulated workshop accurately portrays what someone who hears voices lives with every day, promoting a powerful understanding and awareness of the "hearing voices" experience. For caregivers, family members, workplaces, colleges/universities, paramedics, law enforcement and professional service providers who work with people who hear distressing voices. Participants will listen to recordings of voices through headphones connected to audio players while performing various tasks as the volume is adjusted.

The learning goals are:

Understanding the day-to-day challenges that people face who hear voices.

Becoming more empathic toward people who hear distressing voices.

Changing clinical practices to better address the needs of people who hear distressing voices.





Facilitated for people 18+ with access to a computer and strongly NOT recommended for those hearing voices.





In addition, you are REQUIRED to participate with a Computer/Laptop and:

Earphones, earbuds or headphones (NOT Bluetooth)

Enable camera and mic

Matchsticks, Q-tips or toothpicks (approx. 20)

Pen and notebook





So that you know, any participants who join 10 minutes after the start time will NOT be admitted to the workshop. Should you have any questions, contact Sarah, at s.vinck@peerconnectionsmb.ca.



