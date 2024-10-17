Uplands Elementary PAC's Silent Auction

Get into the Halloween spirit with this adorable and delicious cookie set by @play.bakery This hand-decorated collection features: Two Boo-tiful Ghosts 👻 Two Witchy Wonders 🧙‍♀️ Two Mummified Munchies 🧟‍♂️ Perfect for Halloween parties, trick-or-treat bags, or just indulging in the holiday spirit. Each cookie is made with care, bringing together delightful designs and irresistible flavor! Bid now and treat yourself to this frightfully fantastic cookie set. Ready for Pick Up October 28th. Mininmum Bid $10.00 Bid Increment $1.00

Get into the Halloween spirit with this adorable and delicious cookie set by @play.bakery This hand-decorated collection features: Two Boo-tiful Ghosts 👻 Two Witchy Wonders 🧙‍♀️ Two Mummified Munchies 🧟‍♂️ Perfect for Halloween parties, trick-or-treat bags, or just indulging in the holiday spirit. Each cookie is made with care, bringing together delightful designs and irresistible flavor! Bid now and treat yourself to this frightfully fantastic cookie set. Ready for Pick Up October 28th. Mininmum Bid $10.00 Bid Increment $1.00

More details...