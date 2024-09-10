Excel Society 60th Anniversary Event (Calgary)

2828 23 St NE

Calgary, AB T2E 8T4, Canada

Individual Ticket
CA$25
This ticket admits one person to the event. Each team member may register a maximum of two attendees, including themselves. Any duplicate registrations may be subject to cancellation or refund.
Pair Ticket (Special Rate)
CA$40
groupTicketCaption
This ticket admits two attendees to the event. Take advantage of a special rate when attending with a guest. Each team member may register a maximum of two attendees, including themselves. Any duplicate registrations may be subject to cancellation or refund.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing