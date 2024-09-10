Excel Society 60th Anniversary Event (Calgary)

This ticket admits two attendees to the event. Take advantage of a special rate when attending with a guest. Each team member may register a maximum of two attendees, including themselves. Any duplicate registrations may be subject to cancellation or refund.

This ticket admits two attendees to the event. Take advantage of a special rate when attending with a guest. Each team member may register a maximum of two attendees, including themselves. Any duplicate registrations may be subject to cancellation or refund.

seeMoreDetailsMobile