Nisa Support Wellness Retreat

Weekend admission - 1 Queen bed (double occupancy)
CA$600
groupTicketCaption
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and a queen bed, suitable for two people. The total cost is $600, which can be shared between the occupants. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and a queen bed, suitable for two people. The total cost is $600, which can be shared between the occupants. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.
Weekend admission: 1 King & 1 single bed (triple occupancy)
CA$800
groupTicketCaption
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and has 1 king bed and 1 sofa bed, suitable for 3 people. The total cost is $800, which can be shared between the occupants. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and has 1 king bed and 1 sofa bed, suitable for 3 people. The total cost is $800, which can be shared between the occupants. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.
Saturday full-day Admission
CA$60
This is to join us on Saturday only. You will have access to participate in the activities and 2 meals and snacks are included.
Aug. 15 update: Carpooling is not available, please arrange your transportation.
This is to join us on Saturday only. You will have access to participate in the activities and 2 meals and snacks are included.
Aug. 15 update: Carpooling is not available, please arrange your transportation.
Shared room - weekend accommodation
CA$300
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and a queen bed, suitable for two people. The total cost is $300, this room will be shared with another participant. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.
This rental includes a room with a private washroom and a queen bed, suitable for two people. The total cost is $300, this room will be shared with another participant. Check-in is on Friday evening, and check-out is on Monday morning. You may leave Sunday evening if you prefer. The package also includes all meals and snacks, as well as access to the lake and various activities.