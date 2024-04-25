CANCELLED - Majestic Mason Bees (April 25, 5:30 - 7:00 pm)

Mason bees: they’re fuzzy, they’re blue, and they’re important native pollinators that we at SPES release every year! Join us for this webinar to learn about the biology, life cycle, and ecological relevance of the Blue Orchard Mason Bee, and find out about the stewardship program we run right here in Stanley Park.
We gratefully acknowledge that the land on which we gather and help steward is the unceded and traditional territories of the xʷməθkwəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skwxwú7mesh (Squamish) Nation, and Səl̓ílwətaʔ/Selilwitulh (Tsleil-Waututh) Nation. Since time immemorial, Coast Salish peoples have lived reciprocally with the land, harvesting and cultivating foods and medicines and practicing ceremony. The abundance of these lands and waters, which enables us to live, work, and play here today, is a result of the past and on-going stewardship and advocacy of the Coast Salish peoples.