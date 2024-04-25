CANCELLED - Majestic Mason Bees (April 25, 5:30 - 7:00 pm)

ONLINE PROGRAM

Mason bees: they’re fuzzy, they’re blue, and they’re important native pollinators that we at SPES release every year! Join us for this webinar to learn about the biology, life cycle, and ecological relevance of the Blue Orchard Mason Bee, and find out about the stewardship program we run right here in Stanley Park.

*Tickets must be purchased in advance. Fees for this program are based on a sliding scale - you choose what you pay! Your contributions help us bring you more online programs like this one! Ticket sales close 30 minutes before the start of the program.