Autonomy Day Camps

Autism House is excited to announce our upcoming camp tailored for autistic teenagers and young adults aged 13 and above. The camp will run for a total of 7 weeks, commencing on the week starting July 8th and concluding on the week ending August 23rd. At our camp, we prioritize autonomy, empowering campers to take the lead in crafting their own unique camp experiences.

Each Monday, participants engage in a collaborative decision-making process where they vote on activities and plan their week while adhering to the designated schedule and budget. Throughout the week, they navigate to various activities using public transportation.

The cost of the camp is $650 per participant per week, with $100 allocated to the weekly activity budget. Families who register before May 13th can take advantage of our early bird special, paying only $600 per week. Accompanying the participants is a team of 2 to 4 animators, maintaining a ratio typically of 1 to 2, occasionally expanding to 1 to 4.

Given the level of engagement expected from campers and our limited resources, participants must meet certain autonomy criteria. They should be capable of independently managing basic needs such as eating and using the restroom, as well as being receptive to instructions and boundaries. Additionally, participants must exhibit no behavioral issues, particularly those involving aggression or danger toward staff or peers. Our camp operates under three fundamental rules: prioritizing fun, ensuring safety, and promoting respect. If there are concerns regarding a participant's suitability, we encourage parents to reach out for further discussion or possibly an in-person meeting.