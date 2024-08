In the spirit of looking forward to spring and sunshine, join us on Tuesday April 23 for our Spring Tea & Lunch.





Serving from 1:00pm - 3:00pm:

Assorted Sandwiches

Sponge Cakes topped with Cream and Fruit

Goat Cheese & Onion Tartlets

Loose Leaf Tea





Ticket purchase includes a self guided tour of the museum and current exhibits.





Tickets are $30 per person.

Advance tickets only. Non refundable.

Limited seating.

Street parking is available in front of the museum.