Live Music at JMH - Featuring Todd Miller

The WCRA Arts Collective presents, Live Music at the John Mckenzie House, featuring a homecoming performance by Todd Miller.

Born in the musically-rich Toronto suburb of Willowdale (Rush, David Clayton-Thomas, ZON), Todd started writing songs at 16, and still writes them to this day.





Todd has performed for 1000’s over the years, from dark and dingy pubs to massive stages at casinos, and everything in between. His limited run CD “Confessions To My 4-Track” came out in 2012, and he’s been writing and recording non-stop in anticipation of a future release. His shameless power pop songs have been compared to others such as The Tragically Hip, with influences of ELO/Jeff Lynne, Phil Collins, Michael Penn and others.





Come join us for this intimate home coming performance!