Brothers Paintball 2024

The MSA invites all brothers to enjoy this fantastic weather and participate in an exciting paintball game at Battle Creek Adventure Park on July 21, 2024.
MSA is also providing transportation, so you don't have to worry about driving or parking. The bus will leave promptly at 2:00 PM from the William Riddell Centre, so be sure to arrive on time to avoid missing out. Food and drinks will be provided!
Space is limited! With only a few spots left, be sure to get your tickets now before they sell out.
Ticket (includes paint-balling equipment , transportation, and food and drinks): $70.00
In order to save time, please the consent form sent via email after confirmation.