2024 Saint John Sunny Side Up for Sophia Recovery Centre

39 King St, Saint John, NB E2L 4W3, Canada

The Sunny Side Up Recovery Brunch, our annual fundraiser, allows us to connect with and educate our community while raising funds needed to maintain our operations. As the name suggests, the event is positive and upbeat, reflecting the “sunny side” that our community can generate in response to the challenge of addiction.

Our Keynote Speaker:

Born in Utah and raised in Minnesota, Andrea Aragon has since established herself in Canada, which she now proudly calls home. Her professional journey encompasses a diverse range of roles, from racehorse hotwalker to Chairwoman of a nonprofit Board of Directors, and from a waitress to a Director of Operations of a manufacturing corporation.

 

However, Andrea considers her most enduring and significant role to be that of matriarch of her small but mighty family. Despite the heartbreak and stress of living with two alcoholics in her lifetime as well as confronting her own battles with addiction, eating disorders and self-harm, Andrea bravely confronted these issues all while steadfastly refusing to let the disease of addiction dictate the course of her family.

Motivated by a desire to bring awareness and support to others affected by addiction, Andrea co-authored the no holds barred, raw, brutally honest, best-selling memoir “One Good Reason” with her husband, Séan McCann, of Great Big Sea fame. (more details on the book, below) Through their collective work, they aim to provide a voice to family and friends of addicts, delivering messages of hope and solidarity, using “Don’t give up!” and “You are not alone” as their battle cries.

As a proud daughter of a Vietnam War veteran, Andrea is a fiercely loving mother of two growing boys, two very indifferent cats, and two bad dogs. Her endearing and enduring partnership with Séan stands as a testament to their shared commitment to overcoming adversity while hoping to deliver messages of resilience and hope to others struggling with the grip of addiction.

