2024 Saint John Sunny Side Up for Sophia Recovery Centre

However, Andrea considers her most enduring and significant role to be that of matriarch of her small but mighty family. Despite the heartbreak and stress of living with two alcoholics in her lifetime as well as confronting her own battles with addiction, eating disorders and self-harm, Andrea bravely confronted these issues all while steadfastly refusing to let the disease of addiction dictate the course of her family.

Motivated by a desire to bring awareness and support to others affected by addiction, Andrea co-authored the no holds barred, raw, brutally honest, best-selling memoir “One Good Reason” with her husband, Séan McCann, of Great Big Sea fame. (more details on the book, below) Through their collective work, they aim to provide a voice to family and friends of addicts, delivering messages of hope and solidarity, using “Don’t give up!” and “You are not alone” as their battle cries.

As a proud daughter of a Vietnam War veteran, Andrea is a fiercely loving mother of two growing boys, two very indifferent cats, and two bad dogs. Her endearing and enduring partnership with Séan stands as a testament to their shared commitment to overcoming adversity while hoping to deliver messages of resilience and hope to others struggling with the grip of addiction.